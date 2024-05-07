Flathub Logo

StreamController

لەلایەن Core447
core447.com
The main window

Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

An elegant Linux app for the Elgato Stream Deck featuring advanced features like plugins and automatic page changing.

App Features:

  • Elegant GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support with built-in store
  • Multi-deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons
  • Automatic page switching (Gnome & Hyprland)

Official Plugin Features:

  • Execute commands
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Move mouse (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Switch between audio outputs
  • Mute your microphone
  • Display the current time
  • Send network requests

Supported devices

  • Stream Deck Original
  • Stream Deck Original V2
  • Stream Deck Mini
  • Stream Deck XL

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.5.0-beta.4

13 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 12 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
