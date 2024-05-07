StreamController
لەلایەن Core447
The main window
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support
An elegant Linux app for the Elgato Stream Deck featuring advanced features like plugins and automatic page changing.
App Features:
- Elegant GTK4 Interface
- Plugin support with built-in store
- Multi-deck support
- Set background images & videos
- Set custom icons
- Automatic page switching (Gnome & Hyprland)
Official Plugin Features:
- Execute commands
- Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
- Move mouse (X and Wayland)
- Control OBS Studio
- Control your music
- Mix the volume of different apps
- Switch between audio outputs
- Mute your microphone
- Display the current time
- Send network requests
Supported devices
- Stream Deck Original
- Stream Deck Original V2
- Stream Deck Mini
- Stream Deck XL
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.5.0-beta.4
13 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 12 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~661.48 MiB
Download Size233.2 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٬٧٥٨