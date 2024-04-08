Flathub Logo

Deckr

لەلایەن Steve Gehrman
Screenshot

Deckr desktop app

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online
  • Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 2.4.62

داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
