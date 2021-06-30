BrickBuster
لەلایەن Claudio Cambra
Unverified
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.0
بەنزیکەیی 3 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built بەنزیکەیی 3 ساڵپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~35.75 MiB
Download Size14.86 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٬١٥٣