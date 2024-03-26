Flathub Logo

BYOD

لەلایەن Jatin Chowdhury
Unverified
دامەزراندن
Main window

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

BYOD is also available as LV2, CLAP and VST3 plugins.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.3.0

2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Installed Size~11.49 MiB
Download Size5.57 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٬٧٦٧
Tags:
linuxflatpak