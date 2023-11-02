GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 2.7
زیاتر لە 4 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built 7 مانگپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~2.21 MiB
Download Size1.05 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٦٬٠٩٠