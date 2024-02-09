Buckets
لەلایەن One Part Rain, LLC
Unverified
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app
Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.
Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.72.2
4 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 3 مانگپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~304.43 MiB
Download Size108.72 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٬٨٣٧