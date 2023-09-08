Flathub Logo

Brosix

لەلایەن brosix.com
Unverified
An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 4.7.3 Build 221103.13924

  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~534 MiB
Download Size209.98 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٬٥١٠
