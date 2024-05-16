Flathub Logo

Brave Browser

لەلایەن Brave Software
brave.com
دامەزراندن

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.66.110

3 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 3 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.
    Get involved
Installed Size~379.4 MiB
Download Size169.02 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٬٢١٥٬٧٩٠
Tags:
linuxflatpak