Vorta

لەلایەن Vorta developers
borgbase.com
Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی v0.9.1

4 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 3 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
Installed Size~57.73 MiB
Download Size16.89 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٦١٬٥٦٧
Tags:
