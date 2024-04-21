Amiberry
لەلایەن BlitterStudio
Amiberry GUI (Quickstart panel)
An Amiga emulator for Linux
Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).
It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 5.7.0
30 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 28 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~33.7 MiB
Download Size11.58 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٧٬٠٠٢