Amiberry

لەلایەن BlitterStudio
blitterstudio.com
An Amiga emulator for Linux

Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).

It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
