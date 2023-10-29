Simple Diary
لەلایەن Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی v0.4.6
7 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 7 مانگپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~571 KiB
Download Size190.83 KiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٤٬٤٥٦