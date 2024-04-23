Bitwig Studio
لەلایەن Bitwig GmbH
Bitwig Studio
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. Make music.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 5.1.8
داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 26 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~604.35 MiB
Download Size354.38 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٨٦٬٤١٥