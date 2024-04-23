Flathub Logo

Bitwig Studio

لەلایەن Bitwig GmbH
bitwig.com
دامەزراندن
Bitwig Studio

Modern music production and performance

Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. Make music.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 5.1.8

داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 26 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~604.35 MiB
Download Size354.38 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٨٦٬٤١٥
Tags:
dawbitwigaudiomidilinuxflatpak