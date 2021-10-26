Flathub Logo

Basemark GPU

لەلایەن Basemark Oy
Unverified
دامەزراندن

GPU performance evaluation tool

Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.

This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.

Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.2.3

زیاتر لە 3 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built زیاتر لە 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~2.44 GiB
Download Size1.2 GiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٤٨٬٨٤٥
Tags:
linuxflatpak