ESO AddOn Manager

لەلایەن arviceblot
arviceblot.com
Manage addons for The Elder Scrolls Online

Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.

  • Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
  • Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
  • Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
  • Import managed addons from Minion
  • Identify and install missing dependencies
  • Light and dark modes

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.4.9

3 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 3 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
