ESO AddOn Manager
لەلایەن arviceblot
Manage addons for The Elder Scrolls Online
Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.
- Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
- Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
- Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
- Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
- Import managed addons from Minion
- Identify and install missing dependencies
- Light and dark modes
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.4.9
3 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 3 مانگپێش ئێستا)
