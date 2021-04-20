Flathub Logo

Pinetime Flasher

لەلایەن Maarten de Jong
arteeh.com
دامەزراندن

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.1

دەوروبەری 3 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 3 ساڵپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
Installed Size~7.42 MiB
Download Size2.7 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٬٠٦١
Tags:
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatchlinuxflatpak