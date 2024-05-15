AMPL IDE
لەلایەن AMPL Optimization, Inc
Unverified
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users
The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 4.0.0.202308171623
8 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 4 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~447.56 MiB
Download Size445.56 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٨٩٩