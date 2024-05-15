Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

لەلایەن AMPL Optimization, Inc
Unverified
دامەزراندن

A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 4.0.0.202308171623

8 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 4 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~447.56 MiB
Download Size445.56 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٨٩٩
Tags:
linuxflatpak