Adobe Reader

Unverified
PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 9.5.5

دەوروبەری 11 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built 8 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~65.15 MiB
Download Size57.25 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان١٨٦٬٠٨٥
