Adobe Reader
Unverified
PDF viewer
Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.
NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 9.5.5
دەوروبەری 11 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built 8 مانگپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~65.15 MiB
Download Size57.25 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان١٨٦٬٠٨٥