NoMoreBackground
لەلایەن Adil Hanney
adilhanney.com
دابمەزرێنە
Connect your Android device via adb
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
Potentially unsafe
دەستگەیشتنی ئامێری بەکارهێنەر
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Get involved
زانیاری
Links
Country Statistics
قەبارەی دامەزراو
~90.52 MiB
قەبارەی داگرتن
61.04 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
دامەزراندنەکان
١٨٧
Tags:
linux
flatpak