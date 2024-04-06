Flathub Logo

Feeling Finder

لەلایەن Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
دامەزراندن

A fast and beautiful emoji picker

Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.

Features

  • Emojis from the Unicode spec
  • Variants / skin tones
  • Browse emoji categories
  • Hover emoji for description
  • Type to search
  • Select emoji with arrow keys
  • Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
  • Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
  • Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
  • Option to quit after copying to clipboard
  • Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
  • Light & dark theme

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.5.0

داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Installed Size~29.2 MiB
Download Size13.49 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان١٣٬٨٢٠
Tags:
linuxflatpak