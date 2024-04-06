Feeling Finder
لەلایەن Merritt Codes
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.
Features
- Emojis from the Unicode spec
- Variants / skin tones
- Browse emoji categories
- Hover emoji for description
- Type to search
- Select emoji with arrow keys
- Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
- Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
- Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
- Option to quit after copying to clipboard
- Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
- Light & dark theme
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.5.0
داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~29.2 MiB
Download Size13.49 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان١٣٬٨٢٠