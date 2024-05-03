wiliwili
لەلایەن xfangfang and the wiliwili contributors
A third-party Bilibili client designed specifically for controller users
wiliwili has an experience that is very close to the official PC client
Simultaneously supports touch screen, mouse, keyboard, and controller control
Whether it's a computer or a gaming handheld, you can get a brand new user experience
Features:
- Multilingual: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English...
- Theme: Light / Dark
- Player: Video, Bangumi, Film and TV show
- Filter: Quickly find the movie and bangumi
- Search: TV style, Videos and Bangumi...
- Activity: Recently updated video of the following uploader
- Live: Support watching the following uploader and other system recommendations
- Personal Page: Scan Code Login, History, Favourites ...
- Flatpak: wiliwili config directory is ~/.var/app/cn.xfangfang.wiliwili/config/wiliwili
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.4.0
