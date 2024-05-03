Flathub Logo

wiliwili

لەلایەن xfangfang and the wiliwili contributors
xfangfang.cn
A third-party Bilibili client designed specifically for controller users

wiliwili has an experience that is very close to the official PC client

Simultaneously supports touch screen, mouse, keyboard, and controller control

Whether it's a computer or a gaming handheld, you can get a brand new user experience

Features:

  • Multilingual: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English...
  • Theme: Light / Dark
  • Player: Video, Bangumi, Film and TV show
  • Filter: Quickly find the movie and bangumi
  • Search: TV style, Videos and Bangumi...
  • Activity: Recently updated video of the following uploader
  • Live: Support watching the following uploader and other system recommendations
  • Personal Page: Scan Code Login, History, Favourites ...
  • Flatpak: wiliwili config directory is ~/.var/app/cn.xfangfang.wiliwili/config/wiliwili

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.4.0

19 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 16 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
