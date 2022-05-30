Flathub Logo

لەلایەن GZYangKui
Unverified
Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.0.0

بەنزیکەیی 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built بەنزیکەیی 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Apache License 2.0.
    Get involved
