ldbfx
لەلایەن GZYangKui
Unverified
Visual database management tool
ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.0.0
بەنزیکەیی 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built بەنزیکەیی 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
