Tandem

لەلایەن Tandem Communications Inc.
Unverified
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 2.2.307

دەوروبەری 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built 9 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~205.89 MiB
Download Size201.74 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٣٬٤٤٧
Tags:
linuxflatpak