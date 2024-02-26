SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

Customizable room list style (compact single line, intermediate and roomy with two line preview)

Option to show direct and group chats in a combined list

Improved theming options

Message bubbles

… and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform,WebRTCPipeWireCapturer --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.