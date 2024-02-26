Flathub Logo

SchildiChat logged-in frontend

SchildiChat is a feature-rich messenger for Matrix based on Element with some extras and tweaks

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • Customizable room list style (compact single line, intermediate and roomy with two line preview)
  • Option to show direct and group chats in a combined list
  • Improved theming options
  • Message bubbles
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform,WebRTCPipeWireCapturer --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

