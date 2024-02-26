SchildiChat
SchildiChat is a feature-rich messenger for Matrix based on Element with some extras and tweaks
SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.
The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:
- Customizable room list style (compact single line, intermediate and roomy with two line preview)
- Option to show direct and group chats in a combined list
- Improved theming options
- Message bubbles
- … and more!
Preliminary Wayland support now available.
To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:
flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform,WebRTCPipeWireCapturer --ozone-platform=wayland
For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.11.36-sc.3
3 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 3 مانگپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~309 MiB
Download Size120.13 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٢١٬١٣٧