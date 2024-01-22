Flathub Logo

Revolt

لەلایەن Paul Makles
Unverified
دامەزراندن
Donate

Revolt desktop app

User-first chat platform built with modern web technologies.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.0.6

زیاتر لە ساڵێکپێش ئێستا
(Built 4 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.
    Get involved
Installed Size~195.72 MiB
Download Size78.72 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٤٬٩٩٩
Tags:
linuxflatpak