Revolt
لەلایەن Paul Makles
Unverified
دامەزراندن
Revolt desktop app
User-first chat platform built with modern web technologies.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.0.6
زیاتر لە ساڵێکپێش ئێستا
(Built 4 مانگپێش ئێستا)
Bug fixes:
fix: wrong app icon
fix: correctly restore from tray icon on second instance start
fix: restart from tray icon
Potentially unsafe
User device access; Can access some specific files; Legacy windowing system
Community built
This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the
GNU Affero General Public License v3.0
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Statistics
Installed Size
~195.72 MiB
Download Size
78.72 MiB
Available Architectures
x86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان
٢٤٬٩٩٩
Tags:
linux
flatpak