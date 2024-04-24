Legacy Launcher
لەلایەن Legacy Launcher Team
Main menu
Play Minecraft in your own world!
Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.
It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.32.2
12 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 25 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~270.2 MiB
Download Size106.7 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٧٠٬٩٨٠