Legacy Launcher

لەلایەن Legacy Launcher Team
tlaun.ch
دامەزراندن
Play Minecraft in your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.32.2

12 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 25 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~270.2 MiB
Download Size106.7 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٧٠٬٩٨٠
Tags:
minecraftlauncherlinuxflatpak