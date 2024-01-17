TigerJython
لەلایەن TJ Group
Unverified
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 2.39
5 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 4 مانگپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~322.87 MiB
Download Size183.01 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٤٤٢