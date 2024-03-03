ProtonMail Import-Export app
لەلایەن Proton AG
Unverified
Sync your emails, calendars, and contacts securely with Proton in one click
Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.
- Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
- Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
- Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.3.3
دەوروبەری 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built 3 مانگپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~161.06 MiB
Download Size58.73 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان١٨٬٢١٦