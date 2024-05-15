OpenBoard
لەلایەن Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Unverified
Board mode
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.7.1
دەوروبەری 1 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built 4 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~576.2 MiB
Download Size241.65 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٩٣٬٤١٥