OpenBoard

لەلایەن Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Board mode

Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.7.1

دەوروبەری 1 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built 4 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
