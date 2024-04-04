ROOT
لەلایەن ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 6.30.06
دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~611.42 MiB
Download Size261.78 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٦٣٧