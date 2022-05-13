RetroShare-gui
Unverified
Secure communication for everyone
RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...
RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.
Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.6.6
دەوروبەری 3 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~68.08 MiB
Download Size27.64 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٩٬٤٠٠