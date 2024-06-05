AssaultCube Reloaded
لەلایەن AssaultCube Reloaded Task Force
First-person-shooter game
The game offers fast paced gameplay just like its predecessor AssaultCube. Improvements over the original game include:
- New, diverse game modes and mutators
- Many new and different weapons
- More realistic gameplay: damage fading over distance, bleeding, drowning
- Ricochet shots (bouncing bullets)
- Chat easily visible, separated from the main console
- Less potential cheats (more server-sided code)
- Better voting system: ignore neutral votes, veto admin votes after second press
- Improved radar showing explosions and shotlines
- Killfeed making it easy to see kills
- Spawn enqueue/dequeue—no need to spam the spawn button
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی v2.18.2
زیاتر لە 3 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 3 کاتژمێرپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~109.39 MiB
Download Size87.93 MiB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64