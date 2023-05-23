Flathub Logo

Raven

لەلایەن James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 3.7

دەوروبەری 1 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built 12 مانگپێش ئێستا)
