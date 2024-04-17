Flathub Logo

Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
