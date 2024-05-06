Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.

Can save audio tracks as WAV, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, Opus, Wavpack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's audio files

Uses CDDB to name and tag each track.

Creates M3U playlists

Can encode to multiple formats in one session

Simultaneous rip and encode

Does not require a specific desktop environment

Caveat Emptor: The ARM builds only had limited testing because ARM devices with CD players are rare.