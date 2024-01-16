Flathub Logo

Dconf Editor

لەلایەن The GNOME Project
Verified
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 45.0.1

8 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 4 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
