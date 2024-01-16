Dconf Editor
لەلایەن The GNOME Project
Verified
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 45.0.1
8 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 4 مانگپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~1.31 MiB
Download Size459.7 KiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٠٨٬٤٢٦