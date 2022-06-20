Flathub Logo

Nestopia

Unverified
دامەزراندن

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.51.1

زیاتر لە 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built بەنزیکەیی 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    Get involved
Installed Size~5.8 MiB
Download Size2.02 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٦٧٬٤٩١
Tags:
linuxflatpak