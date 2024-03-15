Flathub Logo

IRPF 2022

لەلایەن Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Unverified
دامەزراندن
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2021)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.9

12 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~263.44 MiB
Download Size102.72 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٬١٣٨
Tags:
dirpfimpostoirpfreceitanetlinuxflatpak