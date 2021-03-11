Flathub Logo

esys-escript

لەلایەن University of Queensland
دامەزراندن

esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method

esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 5.5

زیاتر لە 5 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 3 ساڵپێش ئێستا)

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Apache License 2.0.
Installed Size~583.03 MiB
Download Size166.26 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٬٢٦٥
