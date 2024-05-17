Flathub Logo

Vintage Story

لەلایەن Anego Studios
Unverified
دامەزراندن

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.19.8

3 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 1 ڕۆژپێش ئێستا)

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~611.53 MiB
Download Size498.71 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٣١٬٧١٦
