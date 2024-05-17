Vintage Story
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
