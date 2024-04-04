Cambalache
لەلایەن Juan Pablo Ugarte
Cambalache start window
Create GTK User Interfaces
Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.
Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.90.2
دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~8.08 MiB
Download Size3.27 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٣١٬١٥٢