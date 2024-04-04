Flathub Logo

Cambalache

لەلایەن Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
دامەزراندن
Donate
Cambalache start window

Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.90.2

دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only.
    Get involved
Installed Size~8.08 MiB
Download Size3.27 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٣١٬١٥٢
Tags:
gtklibadwaitalibhandygui designerui makeruser interfaceui builderlinuxflatpak