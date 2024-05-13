Flathub Logo

xemu

لەلایەن xemu project
Unverified
دامەزراندن

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Note: Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی v0.7.121

13 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 6 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    Get involved
Installed Size~35.18 MiB
Download Size22.2 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٬٤٤٤٬٢٢١
Tags:
linuxflatpak