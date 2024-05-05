Flathub Logo

RedNotebook

لەلایەن Jendrik Seipp
RedNotebook - Edit mode

Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 2.33

15 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 14 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Installed Size~7.18 MiB
Download Size2.74 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٤٠٬٠٩٥
Tags:
journaldiarynotesnotebooklinuxflatpak