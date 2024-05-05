RedNotebook
لەلایەن Jendrik Seipp
Unverified
RedNotebook - Edit mode
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 2.33
15 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 14 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~7.18 MiB
Download Size2.74 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٤٠٬٠٩٥