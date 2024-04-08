Flathub Logo

Organic Maps

لەلایەن The Organic Maps Community
organicmaps.app
دامەزراندن
Donate

Free offline maps for everyone

Organic Maps is a free Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, drivers and cyclists. It uses crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and is developed with love by MapsWithMe (MapsMe) founders and our community. No ads, no tracking, no data collection, no crapware. Your donations and positive reviews motivate and inspire us, thanks ❤️!

## Features

The Linux version of Organic Maps has not reached feature parity with the Android and iPhone versions yet, and has not been optimized for mobile devices yet. Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

  • Detailed offline maps with places that don't exist on other maps, thanks to OpenStreetMap
  • Cycling routes, hiking trails, and walking paths
  • Contour lines, elevation profiles, peaks, and slopes
  • Turn-by-turn walking, cycling, and car navigation with voice guidance
  • Fast offline search on the map
  • Bookmarks and tracks export and import in KML, KMZ, GPX formats
  • Dark Mode to protect your eyes
  • Countries and regions don't take a lot of space
  • Free and open-source

## Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

  • Respects your privacy
  • Saves your battery
  • No unexpected mobile data charges

Organic Maps app is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

  • No ads
  • No tracking
  • No data collection
  • No phoning home
  • No annoying registration
  • No mandatory tutorials
  • No noisy email spam
  • No push notifications
  • No crapware
  • N̶o̶ ̶p̶e̶s̶t̶i̶c̶i̶d̶e̶s̶ Purely organic!

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project.

Organic Maps doesn't request excessive permissions to spy on you.

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

  • Organic Maps is an indie community-driven open-source project
  • We protect your privacy from Big Tech's prying eyes
  • Stay safe no matter wherever you are

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom. Give Organic Maps a try!

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 2024.03.31-8

دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built داوروبەری 1 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Apache License 2.0.
    Get involved
Installed Size~492.25 MiB
Download Size198.3 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٥١٬٧٩٦
Tags:
mapmapsoffline mapsomapsorganic mapsorganicmapsosmopenstreetmaplinuxflatpak