Organic Maps is a free Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, drivers and cyclists. It uses crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and is developed with love by MapsWithMe (MapsMe) founders and our community. No ads, no tracking, no data collection, no crapware. Your donations and positive reviews motivate and inspire us, thanks ❤️!

## Features

The Linux version of Organic Maps has not reached feature parity with the Android and iPhone versions yet, and has not been optimized for mobile devices yet. Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

Detailed offline maps with places that don't exist on other maps, thanks to OpenStreetMap

Cycling routes, hiking trails, and walking paths

Contour lines, elevation profiles, peaks, and slopes

Turn-by-turn walking, cycling, and car navigation with voice guidance

Fast offline search on the map

Bookmarks and tracks export and import in KML, KMZ, GPX formats

Dark Mode to protect your eyes

Countries and regions don't take a lot of space

Free and open-source

## Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

Respects your privacy

Saves your battery

No unexpected mobile data charges

Organic Maps app is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

No ads

No tracking

No data collection

No phoning home

No annoying registration

No mandatory tutorials

No noisy email spam

No push notifications

No crapware

N̶o̶ ̶p̶e̶s̶t̶i̶c̶i̶d̶e̶s̶ Purely organic!

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project.

Organic Maps doesn't request excessive permissions to spy on you.

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

Organic Maps is an indie community-driven open-source project

We protect your privacy from Big Tech's prying eyes

Stay safe no matter wherever you are

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom. Give Organic Maps a try!