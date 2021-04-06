Midterm: Notes & Flashcards
لەلایەن Minh Loi
Unverified
A free note-taking app for studying.
Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.
Features:
- Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
- Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
- Study offline (offline accessible).
- Dark mode.
- Powerful visual editor.
- Keep track of notes to study before exams.
- Collaborate and study with your friends.
- Support nested folders.
- and many more.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.2.2
دەوروبەری 3 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 3 ساڵپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~199.8 MiB
Download Size82.67 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان١١٬٧٩٥