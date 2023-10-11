Flathub Logo

لەلایەن Jackson Huff
getclipboard.app
Cut, copy, and paste anything, anytime, anywhere

The Clipboard Project is your new second brain. This is an advanced clipboard manager that's super easy to use. Cut, copy and paste anything, anytime, anywhere with unlimited capacity, clipboards, and history! Script CB to work superbly with your other favorite terminal tools. Integrate it with your existing system clipboards. Save time and effort the easy way.

You can use CB from the desktop to monitor your clipboard status in real time. To use CB from the terminal, do "flatpak run app.getclipboard.Clipboard". If you'd like to use the command "cb" instead, do "alias cb='flatpak run app.getclipboard.Clipboard'" to make a shortcut. Then, add that to your terminal startup file like .bashrc so that it works every time.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.8.3

8 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 7 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Installed Size~1.93 MiB
Download Size1.05 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٠٬٢١٤
Tags:
