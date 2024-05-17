Fotema
لەلایەن David Bliss
All photos view
Admire your photos
A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.
Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?
- Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
- View iOS Live Photos.
- Play videos.
- View your library by year or month.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.3.0
3 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 2 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~62.27 MiB
Download Size27.71 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٨٤٣