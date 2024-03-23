Flathub Logo

Warp

لەلایەن Fina Wilke
drey.app
دامەزراندن
Main Window

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.7.0

دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Get involved
Installed Size~22.39 MiB
Download Size9.12 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٨١٬١٠٩
Tags:
gnomegtkwormholemagic-wormholelinuxflatpak