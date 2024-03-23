Warp
لەلایەن Fina Wilke
Main Window
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.7.0
دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)
