Multiplication Puzzle
لەلایەن Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit numbers and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 14.0
دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 29 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~537.5 KiB
Download Size419.71 KiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٣٬٥٢٣