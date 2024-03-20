Flathub Logo

Elastic

لەلایەن Alice Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.1.5

2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
