Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.1.5
2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~1.43 MiB
Download Size984.62 KiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٩٬٠٢٣