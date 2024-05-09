Flathub Logo

Ear Tag

لەلایەن knuxify
drey.app
دامەزراندن

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.6.1

17 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 10 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
Installed Size~10.15 MiB
Download Size4.93 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٣٢٬٢٤٢
Tags:
musicaudiotagtaggingtaggerlinuxflatpak